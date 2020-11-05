Barcelona has kept a 100% record in this season's UEFA Champions League after last night's 2-1 victory against Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou. The Catalans find themselves on top of Group G as their coach, Ronald Koeman faces charges from La Liga due to comments made against the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after the El Clasico.

Read more El Clasico: Barcelona coach blames VAR for defeat against Real Madrid

Barca has secured three wins from three matches in the UCL, with Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique scoring in last night's encounter. Messi's goal came from the spot in the opening 5 minutes, while Pique secured the second midway through the second half. Even though Dynamo Kyiv only managed the lone goal from Viktor Tsygankov, it was an unconvincing victory for Barca.

Messi's penalty felt empty as he has yet to score a goal from open play this season. The victory also comes over a Dynamo Kyiv side that only had 13 first-team players travelling to Spain. They were forced to field six youth players after six first team members tested positive for coronavirus before the match.

Barcelona dominated possession but never really looked comfortable on the pitch. The closing minutes of the match were tense after Kyiv scored a goal and threatened to score another.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is facing another challenge as Koeman is at risk of being slapped with a four-match La Liga ban. According to Marca, he has been charged by the La Liga disciplinary committee after he openly criticised VAR after the club's loss at the season's first El Clasico.

In the said match, the referee awarded Real Madrid a penalty after Clement Lenglet pulled Sergio Ramos' shirt during a corner. "I would like someone to explain to me how VAR works in Spain. So far this season it has only intervened against Barcelona, never in our favour," said Koeman.

The sanction has not been decided yet, but it is clear that Barcelona does not need any more turmoil within the organisation. It has been a turbulent season for the club, with Messi threatening to leave over the summer and with the entire board of directors offering their resignation last week.

.