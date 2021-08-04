Barcelona are close to agreeing a new deal with forward Ousmane Dembele after making a breakthrough in recent weeks. The Catalan club have made contract talks with the France international a priority despite the player currently being sidelined with a knee injury.

Dembele's contract expires in 2022 and Barcelona have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next summer. They are keen to tie him down to a longer deal that will protect his value, if he does attract any bids next summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have made a breakthrough in talks and are close to reaching an agreement over an extension. The club was at logger heads with the Frenchman's agents about the offer on the table, with the latter looking at a potential free transfer in 2022, which will net Dembele a big signing fee.

However, in recent weeks, the two parties have made progress and Barcelona are now confident that Dembele will put pen to paper on fresh terms. It is expected to be a short-term deal until the end of the 2023 or 2024 season, which will also see the wide forward take a slight pay cut to help Barcelona reduce their inflated wage bill.

Dembele is unlikely to return to the football pitch at least until November after suffering a knee injury during the European Championships in June. If he fails to agree a deal before his return, he could wait until January and begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain.

According Spanish media outlet AS, there is one club in particular hoping Dembele will not extend his deal with Barcelona - Serie A giants Juventus. The Italian club want to sign the French forward on a free transfer and there has been talk that they have been trying to disrupt contract talks between Dembele and the Catalan giants.