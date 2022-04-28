FC Barcelona is focused on locking down the players that manager Xavi Hernandez wants to take with him into the new era at the Camp Nou. He made it clear upon his arrival late last year that he wanted Ousmane Dembele to renew, and now it seems they are closer than ever to reaching an agreement.

Following a "clear the air" meeting with agent Moussa Sissoko in Morocco earlier this month, it has now been reported that another meeting has taken place, this time in Barcelona. According to Marca, Sissoko has made the trip to continue negotiations with the Blaugrana executives.

No deal has been agreed as of now, but things are certainly more positive than they have been since December. It was initially believed that it will be an easy renewal with the club and the player both wanting to continue their relationship. However, talks fell apart during the winter transfer window when Barcelona brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Simply put, it appeared as though Dembele's camp saw that the club had the capability to pull more cash out of their pockets if need be. As a result, they have rejected the club's initial offer of an extension with a reduced salary.

Now, Dembele is reportedly more open to compromising on his financial demands in order to help the club and to finally seal an extension deal. However, he is still expecting more than what the club initially offered. Needless to say, it seems that the player wants the compromise to come from both sides.

Barcelona have reportedly been more open to studying the player's new terms, and are showing willingness to adjust on their side as well. Another meeting will reportedly be arranged soon once the club has had a chance to study the proposal from Sissoko.

The club is still struggling financially, and Dembele's contract is not their only concern at the moment. Apart from locking down their young players to long-term deals, Joan Laporta is believed to also be seeking a marquee signing.

If Dembele extends with the club, then a lot of transfer plans will surely be affected. It remains to be seen how the club will choose their priorities.