FC Barcelona are still deep into their project of balancing their books despite failing to offload a majority of their high earners this summer. With good offers being few and far between, the club has opted to keep most of their first team stars. Instead of sales, they have now been actively slashing their wage bill via pay cuts.

Following the lead of Gerard Pique, co-captain Jordi Alba is the latest player to agree to a salary reduction.. The news was confirmed on Monday, August 23, about a week after Pique himself confirmed that he accepted a massive 50% pay cut to help the club register their new signings. As a result of Pique's sacrifice, the club was able to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj last week.

At the time, the left-back was subjected to boos and jeers from the crowd at the Camp Nou after reports came out that he was unwilling to accept a salary deduction to help the club. Pique assured fans that all of the club's co-captains were always willing to make the necessary sacrifices, and now Alba has put pen to paper to finalise the amendment to his deal.

"I've always wanted to help and I don't think anyone should doubt me. My attitude has always been the same. Due to timing it was Pique's turn, but there shouldn't be any doubts [that I will follow suit]," said Alba, as quoted by Marca.

Read more Barcelona confirm major setback as captain suffers calf injury

Barcelona had tried to sell a number of players this summer to generate cash, but now that they are stuck with most of their high earners, they have been negotiating salary cuts starting with the captains. Pique finalised his deal first, with Alba close behind. Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are believed to be next on the negotiation table.

Sergi Roberto is expected to take his pay cut as part of a contract extension. Once Barcelona management come to an agreement with the four captains, they will also be approaching the club's highest earners starting with Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is on a mission to slash the club's spending in order to chip away at the club's 1.3 billion euro debt.