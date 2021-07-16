Barcelona are confident about sealing a deal to sell Martin Braithwaite in the coming days, after the striker agreed to leave the Catalan club this summer. The Danish forward's departure will further help the La Liga outfit reduce their inflated wage bill and allow them to register other new signings.

Braithwaite joined Barcelona from CD Leganes in a deal worth €18 million (£15.3m) in February last year. The Denmark international has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024, but has accepted the club's decision to sell him this summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Braithwaite believes a summer move can see him earn more than he currently earns with Barcelona. The La Liga giants, on the other hand, are confident they can recoup the fee that they paid to Leganes with the striker currently valued at around €15 million.

The Danish striker is not short of suitors, as he had offers during the January transfer window. But Braithwaite was not keen to leave midway through the campaign, while even Barcelona were hopeful that his value will increase in the summer after his participation in the European Championship.

The Catalan giants' wish came true as Braithwaite played a key role in helping Denmark to the semifinals where they lost to England. The Dane has now attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Norwich City all making inquiries about the forward.

The 30-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions under Ronald Koeman last season, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four. Despite getting regular game time, he is aware that the arrivals of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero this summer will hamper his chances, which is why he decided to seek pastures new.

Barcelona are hoping to conclude a deal for Braithwaite in the next seven days as they look to ease the burden on the wage bill. Their overspending in recent years has seen them exceed the salary cap set by the league, which is now hampering the club's ability to register new players.