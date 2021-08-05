Barcelona could yet see Philippe Coutinho leave the club this summer despite manager Ronald Koeman deciding that the Brazilian could play a useful role within the first-team next season. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the midfielder, but that depends on the future of Harry Kane.

Coutinho is currently making his way back from a long-term injury that saw him miss the second half of last season. He is yet to play in any of Barcelona's pre-season fixtures as he continues the final phase of his recovery.

The Catalan club are desperate to reduce their wage bill and were ready to offload the former Liverpool star earlier this summer. But Koeman changed Barcelona's mind after being impressed with the midfielder's commitment in training and convinced them to retain his services.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could have a chance to cut their losses after Tottenham showed interest in signing him. The north London club will make a move if they lose Kane this summer, who is subject to interest from Manchester City.

The England international is desperate to leave Spurs this summer, and has failed to return to training after his summer holidays. He is trying to force through a move, but the former White Hart Lane residents will only sanction a move if City meet their £120 million valuation of the player.

Spurs will have to strengthen their squad if they lose their star forward, and have identified Coutinho as one of the players to sign as part of a potential rebuild. Coutinho is keen to get back to playing regularly and the English Premier League is familiar to the Brazil international owing to his time with Liverpool.

The move could reportedly either be a permanent transfer or a loan move, which will see the north Londoners pay his entire salary. Getting Coutinho's wages off the books will be a major win for Barcelona, who are struggling to register their new signings because of their over-inflated wage bill.

However, Barcelona's director of football is in no mood to allow Coutinho to leave on the cheap. He will only sanction a permanent move if it is an incredible offer, as the Camp Nou outfit will look to reduce the loss on the midfielder they signed for a fee of around £145 million in 2018.