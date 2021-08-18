Sergi Roberto is the latest FC Barcelona player to agree to slash his wages to help the club overcome their financial crisis. Apart from accepting a pay cut, the full back is also reportedly ready to sign a new two-year contract extension with the Catalan giants.

Earlier this week, co-captain Gerard Pique confirmed that he accepted a 50% salary reduction in order to ensure that the club can register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia before Barcelona faced Real Sociedad in the opening game of their La Liga season.

At that time, Pique said that his other co-captains are also set to accept reduced salaries contrary to previous reports stating otherwise. Just days later, 29-year-old Sergi Roberto appears to be the next player to get his agreement with the club sorted. However, the exact details of his pay cut have not yet been revealed.

Read more War erupts between Barcelona presidents amid financial crisis

Even though numerous players have been on the verge of leaving this summer, Football Espana reports that Roberto had always planned to stay at the Camp Nou despite the club's financial struggles and political turmoil.

The La Masia graduate has just entered the final year of his contract with the Blaugrana, and has attracted a decent amount of attention from other clubs. Barcelona could have cashed in on him this summer, but it now appears as though his new contract extension will cement his place as part of the club's future.

Even though Roberto was linked to a handful of Italian clubs and Premier League champions Manchester City, he will be staying to help rebuild the club in the post-Messi era.

The club currently lists him as a defender, but the versatile player favours a position in the midfield. It remains to be seen how manager Ronald Koeman will make the most of his talents this season. His new deal should be finalised soon, and an announcement is imminent.