FC Barcelona had a major fright on Monday night after defender Ronald Araujo fell unconscious after an aerial collision with teammate Gavi. The Uruguayan was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and is deemed to have suffered a concussion. The incident took place at the Camp Nou as Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo 3-1.

The unfortunate clash happened in the 60th minute as Araujo jumped for a header, but teammate Gavi had the same idea. Gavi immediately showed pain, contrary to Araujo who did not seem to be as bothered. However, after a few moments, the severity of the hit became apparent when he fell to the ground unconscious.

Eric Garcia was the first to react alongside Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas, who then called over the medics upon seeing Araujo unconscious. It was an intense moment for everyone present, but the fans showed their support and applauded Araujo as he was being loaded into the ambulance that had been driven right into the pitch.

LATEST NEWS | Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing pic.twitter.com/XdcgtO2dpn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2022

The club shared live updates as the match was ongoing, saying: "Ronald Araujo is leaving the field in an ambulance after making head-to-head contact with Gavi." They later confirmed that he will undergo further testing at the hospital. There are no further updates as of now.

Araújo had just recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona after gaining the confidence of manager Xavi Hernandez. He is part of a new breed of players that the manager is locking down long-term, in his attempt to rebuild the club in the post-Messi era.

Striker Ansu Fati has only just returned from another long bout with injury, and Xavi will not be happy to lose another regular starter. However, it will come as a consolation that the end of the season is near, and they had already achieved their main goal of securing one of the UEFA Champions League spots for next season.