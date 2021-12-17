Barcelona are edging closer to finalising a move for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, with talks progressing between the two clubs. The Spanish winger has been the Catalan club's top target with Xavi Hernandez prioritising a move for an attacking player since his arrival as the new head coach in November.

The La Liga giants' director of football Matheu Alemany and CEO Ferran Reverter visited the City Football Academy last month to hold talks with the Premier League club's officials about a move for Torres. Pep Guardiola is willing to allow the Spain international to leave the club, despite only signing him from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old, who started this season brightly before being struck down by injury, is also keen to join the Catalan giants. Torres wants to return to La Liga and has already held talks with Barcelona and is believed to have agreed a five-year deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

However, City have no intention of letting Torres leave on a bargain price and will demand full value for the player, whom they signed from Valencia for £23 million. The reigning Premier League champions currently value the Spaniard at £51 million, while Barcelona are only willing to pay £38 million.

Torres' desire to join Barcelona has seen the two clubs continue to negotiate with a willingness from City to reach a compromise. According to Mundo Deportivo, the two clubs are closer to reaching a compromise with the report stating that there is just a £4 million difference between the two clubs' valuation at the moment.

Barcelona are currently mired in financial troubles and will have to offload more than one high-earning first-team player to make room for Torres on the club's over-inflated wage bill. The Catalans were hoping to agree a deal for next summer, but City's versatile forward is said to be keen to make the switch when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Torres is currently recovering from a foot injury that he suffered in October, and is not considered a starter despite contributing three goals in seven appearances before being sidelined. He is expected to return to action in the New Year and is hoping he can be a Barcelona player sooner rather than later.