FC Barcelona made their first appearance back in the UEFA Europa League since the 2003/04 season. Unfortunately, they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Italian side Napoli, and Ferran Torres could not hide his disappointment.

The Camp Nou bore witness to Barcelona's Europa League comeback on Thursday evening, but things did not go as well as they would have hoped. Winter signing Torres broke down in tears as he released his frustration after the final whistle was blown.

It was a difficult match for the Blaugrana, and despite looking like the stronger team at the start, Piotr Zielinski sent Napoli ahead before the opening thirty minutes. Barcelona tried to mount a comeback, with Torres finding the equaliser in the second half. The home side fought hard for the winner, but Napoli held on for the draw. Torres may be a new Barcelona player, but he put his heart and soul into the match.

Unfortunately, it was just not his day as he missed at least four clear chances to score. The frustration was overwhelming, and he had to be consoled by both his teammates and opponents at the end of the match.

The former Manchester City forward joined Barcelona just over a month ago, but it is clear that he is determined to help manager Xavi Hernandez in his quest to bring the club back to its former glory. Being in the Europa League in itself is already a big blow, with the Catalan giants failing to make it into the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2003/04. In fact, they have been away from the second-tier tournament for so long, it was still called the UEFA Cup back then.

In other words, Torres has scored Barcelona's first ever Europa League goal. It's a small consolation for the Spaniard, who would have wanted to carry an advantage into the second leg. However, all is not lost as they will arrive on equal footing when they visit Napoli for the decider of February 24.