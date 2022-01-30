FC Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is in the middle of an injury nightmare, and it has now been determined that he is expected to be out for another 60 days.

Ansu was sidelined for almost a year when he picked up an injury in November 2020, and his comeback in late 2021 has never really kicked off. He has been suffering setback after setback, and the latest one happened just over a week ago on January 20 during Barcelona's Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Athletic Club.

The player was seen in tears as he walked off the pitch while being replaced in extra time. He knew what lies ahead, and days after the incident it was revealed that he opted out of yet another surgery that could keep him out for another extended period.

The club and the player's camp have consulted specialists and various medical professionals in order to determine the best course of action, and the hope is that he can return in two months. This means that he may still be able to contribute in the closing stages of the current campaign.

According to the club, Ansu suffered an injury in the proximal tendon of the left biceps femoris. The player has opted for a more conservative approach after being traumatised by the surgeries he underwent last year.

What he has is a fairly common injury, and Marca has looked at the cases of other players in order to have an insight on the Barcelona forward's prognosis.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes recovered from a similar injury in 67 days, with his Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal returning to action after 65 days in recovery. Facundo Roncaglia recovered with a similar timeframe, but Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales overcame the injury in only 42 days. Overall, those who opted for surgery were out for much longer.

Ansu's teammate Ousmane Dembele went under the knife for a rupture in his biceps femoris tendon in 2017, and had to be out for almost four months. Ansu is hoping to get back to action as soon as possible, with injuries now threatening to keep him off the pitch for nearly a total of two seasons. While he is only just 19 years old, Barcelona won't be waiting forever if he continues to spend more time in the recovery room than on the pitch.