Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put the entire blame for his exit from Arsenal Football Club on manager Mikel Arteta saying that his "problem" was just with the Spanish manager. The Gabon forward was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer in January after it became clear that he had no future with the north London club.

The 32-year-old was stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the first-team after yet another disciplinary breach, which turned out to be the final straw. Arsenal have thrived in Aubameyang's absence with Alexander Lacazette leading the line alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile-Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Aubameyang has now stated that his problem was just with Arteta, who made the decision to omit him from the first-team. The Gabon international suggested that he remained calm during the entire episode as he did not want to do "anything wrong."

"I think the problem was just with [Arteta] and [he took] the decision," Aubameyang said during his Barcelona unveiling on Thursday, as quoted by the BBC. "I can not say too much. He wasn't happy, I stayed calm and that is it."

The former Arsenal forward, who scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners, was not willing to take any blame for his departure. He maintained that these incidents occur in football and was keen to focus on the present with Barcelona rather than the past.

"It's true that they were complicated months and I think football has these things sometimes," Aubameyang added. "But if I have to say something about this topic [leaving Arsenal], it is that I never wanted to do anything wrong on my part, but I think this is the past and I want to think about the present."

The former Borussia Dortmund forward admitted that it was always a dream to play in La Liga, and made it clear that he is mentally ready for the new challenge. He revealed that he will be playing the traditional number nine role under Xavi, but insisted that he is even ready to play on the wings if necessary, like he did during his time with Arsenal.

"I am mentally ready because I have clear ideas in my head. I will give it my very best from any position on the field," he said. "I have spoken to [Barcelona head coach] Xavi and he wants me to be centre forward, but if he ever wants me to play on the wings, I will do that no problem at all."