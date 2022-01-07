Sergio Aguero only managed to complete about four months as an FC Barcelona player after making the move from Manchester City last summer. Now, reports have emerged that he may be making his way back to his former club as a club ambassador following his retirement from professional football.

Before making his way to Spain to join the Blaugrana, Aguero had an illustrious career with Manchester City, becoming the club's all-time leading top scorer. He was initially thought to have been heading to Barcelona to reunite with Argentina teammate and childhood friend Lionel Messi, before the latter was forced to move to PSG due to the club's financial situation.

Nevertheless, Aguero tried to make a place for himself as a Barcelona player even without Messi. Unfortunately, that stint was cut short when he suffered from a heart condition that forced him into a premature retirement.

After initially thinking that he may recover quickly, Aguero eventually accepted his fate and announced his decision to hang up his boots last month. According to Marca, he has since been spending time with his family and is currently back in Argentina. However, his former club has reached out to offer a role as club ambassador.

The 33-year-old has not made any announcements and neither has City, but at such a young age he will surely be looking for a new challenge even though he can no longer play at a competitive level.

He built his legacy with the Sky Blues, and it will be a fitting next step if he chooses to become a club ambassador.

In fact, there is also news that the club is planning to erect a statue of Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, where he spent an entire decade as a player. It is a common move for club legends to return to their former clubs after retirement in various roles. Messi has also indicated his own desire to return to Barcelona one day as part of the club's management.