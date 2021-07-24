FC Barcelona have actively been looking a new club for Antoine Griezmann, and his wife, Erika Choperena, may have shared her thoughts about her husband's current situation.

Choperena took to social media platform Instagram to share a cryptic message which is proving to be very apt for the dilemma her family is facing. With various reports emerging about Griezmann's next destination in the past week, his ladylove called for patience.

"I know you're making a huge effort, and that sometimes things are twice as hard for you than normal, but be patient. Good things always come to those who wait," read the quote she posted.

Indeed, patience is needed, not just by Griezmann but by the entire Barcelona organisation. In the past few days, they suffered a setback as the swap deal that was being mooted between Barcelona and La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid has reportedly fallen through.

The Frenchman wanted to return to his old club, with Saul Niguez moving in the opposite direction. However, The Blaugrana wanted more than just the player, but Atletico were not willing to offer more.

Griezmann himself does not want to move where he will be given a pay cut, and with everything at a standstill at the moment, manager Ronald Koeman is forced to include him in the squad for pre-season training.

Club president Joan Laporta has also changed his tune on the status of the player, saying that they may still decide to rely on him for the coming season. The fact is, they are not letting go of the French forward because of his performance. The issue is that in the absence of Lionel Messi, he is currently the club's highest earner. They desperately need to slash their wage bill next season if then want to re-sign Messi, and moving Griezmann on to another club is only one of the many steps that are being taken to reach that goal.

Griezmann's wife finds herself in the middle of the situation, and she appears to be patiently and calmly waiting for the outcome. Barcelona are still listening to offers for Griezmann, and it remains to be seen if they will be successful in finding a solution.