Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that there is a possibility Antoine Griezmann could leave the club, but admitted that it will take a special offer to prise the forward away from the Camp Nou this summer.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the club with talks of a potential return to Atletico Madrid mooted. Barcelona were also said to be keen to find him a new home as they look to desperately slash their wage bill, which will allow them to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Laporta, however, has changed his tune slightly by suggesting that Griezmann still has an important role to play at Barcelona while at the same time refusing to confirm that he will remain with the Catalan giants beyond the end of the transfer window.

"Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract with the club until 2024 and unless circumstances change, we are counting on him," Laporta said at the presentation of Memphis Depay on Wednesday, as quoted on ESPN.

"There have been some movements on the market and we can't deny that there's been interest in him. That's a sign of his quality. It's not easy for a club to come in with an offer for a player at his level. But the transfer window is just getting started and there's a market for Griezmann.

"If things start moving, we're open to all proposals because we're in a delicate moment financially and we have to balance the books to comply with the league's financial fair play rules," he added.

The 30-year-old forward joined Barcelona from Atletico in 2019 in a deal worth over £100 million. It will take a considerable offer to tempt the Frenchman away from the La Liga club, but their precarious financial situation could help interested clubs.

Apart from the proposed swap deal with the reigning La Liga champions, Griezmann has also attracted interest from clubs in England and Paris Saint-Germain in France. The 2018 World Cup winner has made it clear that he will not take a wage cut if he leaves Barcelona this summer, and there are very few clubs around Europe that can match his £21.3 million per season salary in the current financial climate.