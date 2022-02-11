FC Barcelona fans have a lot to be excited about, with the club's new signings showing that they have a lot of potential to help get the club off its recent drop in form. However, the new arrivals have been making the headlines off the pitch as much as on it. New arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted arriving in Barcelona training in style on Thursday, and fans are abuzz about his flashy ride.

The exiled former Arsenal captain joined Barcelona on a free transfer during the winter, and was part of the squad that defeated defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Sunday.

Aubameyang sent jaws dropping as he arrived for training at Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday. In photos shared by Football España, he was seen driving a Ferrari 488 GTB, which is worth an estimated 400 thousand euros. Even for a club that's struggling financially, its players are definitely still rolling in dough. Of course, most of the Gabonese player's fortune was amassed during his career prior to joining Barcelona. He arrived on a free transfer, and with a massive pay cut after falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, he is not exactly cash strapped, and isn't one to go for a more practical means of transportation now that he's moved to Spain. Even with a pay cut, Aubameyang is still set to earn about 2.5 million euros (₤2.1m) in his first five months Barcelona. He is believed to own an entire fleet of luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini Aventador, another Ferrari and a Range Rover. However, it is unclear if he has transported all of them to his new home in Barcelona.

Back to the squad, the morale at the Barcelona dressing room is quite high, especially since the victory over the title holders has now placed them right back into the UEFA Champions League spots. However, just three points separate them from Villarreal and Real Sociedad, with Atletico also just two points behind.

They will need consistent results in the coming weeks in order to hold on to the fourth spot on the table, and possibly even challenge for a higher position. Barcelona's next match will be the Catalan derby against Espanyol this coming weekend, and they will be hoping to keep the momentum going.