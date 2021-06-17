Memphis Depay reiterated his desire to play under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. The Dutch international's desire was echoed by the Catalan club's manager, who all but confirmed his move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Depay is currently with the Dutch national team competing at the European Championship. While his focus remains with Frank de Boer's team, he was asked about his impending move to Barcelona this summer.

The former Manchester United forward, who will be a free agent this summer, did not mince his words. He made it clear that he wants to play under Koeman at Barcelona, and admitted that the news is imminent.

"Everyone knows that I have been linked with Barça for a long time now, and I want to play for Ronald Koeman. Just wait, and then the news will come. Now I'm focused on Netherlands," Depay said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes.

Koeman has been on Depay's trail since last summer, and again wanted to sign him in January. The club failed to reach an agreement with Lyon, hence decided to wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer.

"Memphis said something about it today and I can confirm that. It's almost done. It hasn't been signed yet, but almost. I wanted him last January, but if it does happen now, that's great," Koeman said.

Depay will become Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer. He will follow Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who arrived on free transfers from Manchester City, and Emerson Royal, whose buy back clause with Real Betis was triggered.

The Catalan club are looking to complete the majority of their transfer business early this summer. Barcelona will continue looking for further reinforcements while they are also expected to move on a number of first-team players in the coming weeks.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo have been made available for sale. Barcelona, like many top clubs across Europe, are looking to raise funds after having been impacted by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.