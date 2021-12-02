Football club Barcelona are scouring the market for attacking talent with new head coach Xavi Hernandez keen to make additions when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Catalan club have been linked with a number of players, with Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech mentioned as potential targets on more than one occasion.

Werner and Ziyech, who joined the Blues for a combined £80 million last summer, have found regular game time tough to come by this season and have had to make do with bench roles. The two players have contributed six goals in all competitions between them, and are unlikely to break into the starting XI unless Chelsea is besieged with injuries.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are keen to explore the possibility of signing the duo. The Spanish giants were thwarted once, but Chelsea are said to be open to holding talks to understand if a deal can be agreed ahead of the January transfer window.

Werner and Ziyech have over three years remaining on their respective contracts and will not be available for a bargain price. Barcelona's financial troubles are likely to restrict their spending in January and it remains to be seen if they can convince the Blues to agree to a loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The Chelsea players are open to making a switch if their situation does not improve under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Werner and Ziyech are keen to play more football, and it is likely that they could be afforded more minutes under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are exploring a number of options to strengthen their attack in January apart from Werner and Ziyech. Manchester City's Ferran Torres is one of the players at the top of their wanted list, with multiple reports indicating that terms over a long-term deal have been agreed between the player and the Catalan club with only the fee to be agreed with the Premier League side.