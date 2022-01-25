Juventus could finally open the door for Barcelona to sign their priority forward target after the Turin club decided to make a move for Dusan Vlahovic this month. Fiorentina are desperate to sell the Serbian forward, who has rejected their offer of a new deal, and the Viola are keen to cash in.

Vlahovic has been in-demand in January, with Arsenal the first club to make their interest concrete. The Gunners made a substantial offer for the Fiorentina forward, and despite the Italian club's openness to accept, Vlahovic and his agents have not acknowledged the Premier League club's interest.

The 21-year-old's first preference is to remain with Fiorentina until the end of the season to assess all the options on the table before making a decision on his future. The Serie A club, however, are keen to sell him now and get full value rather than having to settle for a lower price in the summer.

"It's an important valuation, over €70 million," Fiorentina director Daniele Pradé said. "With no exchange deal and no way of paying in so many years. The president has imposed it on us. We're open to everything, but the agents have to tell us their intentions."

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are finally ready to make a bid to sign Vlahovic this month. The Turin giants will have to meet the player's valuation, but also find an agreement with the striker and his agents, who are said to be making hefty demands in terms of wages and commissions owed.

Vlahovic's potential move to Juventus this month could open the door for Alvaro Morata to leave the Serie A club and join Barcelona. The Spain international, who is being personally courted by Xavi Hernandez, is currently on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

Morata is Barcelona's priority number nine target, and have been keen to sign him before the end of the January transfer window. The Catalan club want him on an initial six month loan before making the deal permanent in the summer.

Massimiliano Allegri has thus far stood firm on his stance about keeping Morata, but if he lands 20-goal Vlahovic, there is a possibility that he will allow the Spanish forward to join the Camp Nou outfit during the January transfer window.