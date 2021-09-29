Barcelona's forward line is close to getting back to full strength with Sergio Aguero closer to making his return from the calf injury he sustained in the summer. The Argentina international is yet to make his debut for the Catalan club since joining on a free transfer from Manchester City earlier this year.

Aguero is expected to lead the line for Ronald Koeman's team once he returns. The City legend suffered the injury ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy and has since been on the sidelines watching his team have a mixed start to the season.

The 33-year-old was expected to be out for 10 weeks, but he has made progress in his recovery with a return date now in view. According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are hoping to have Aguero back with the first-team squad following the upcoming international break.

Barcelona face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday and then travel to the Spanish capital to take on reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid prior to the break. The Catalans face Valencia on Oct. 17, which is the game where Aguero is expected to make his first appearance of the season.

Aguero's return will give Koeman a plethora of options in attack after Ansu fati recently made a comeback after a long injury absence. Luuk de Jong is likely to be the player that will make way once the Dutch manager has his first choice attackers available for selection.

Barcelona fans will be hoping Aguero can recapture the form that made him a legend in the Premier League. The Argentine is certain to go down as one of the greatest strikers to grace the English league, and his former teammate Gabriel Jesus is certain that no player will achieve the heights Aguero reached during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

"What Sergio did here, no one is going to do, but I believe I've been doing my role well. Playing my football. Sometimes, it doesn't go the way we want, but I think I'm enjoying it a lot. Today I am adapted, now I feel at home," Jesus told Sports Illustrated.