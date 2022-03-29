FC Barcelona continues to make noise in the transfer market even though the club is believed to be struggling financially. The latest reports have boldly claimed that the club has already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been vocal about his ambitions for the summer, but conceded last week that the chase for Erling Haaland would be difficult for the club due to the financial outlay required. Interestingly, the alternatives mentioned were not exactly cheap either, with both Lewandowski and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah being named as potential targets.

Read more Barcelona players set to suffer more pay cuts

Now, Sport claims that the Blaugrana have reached an agreement with the FIFA Best Men's Player awardee. Lewandowski is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2023, but the Catalan giants have reportedly prepared to enter a deal worth between €50-60m for the Poland international.

Lewandowski has carved a stellar career with the Bavarian side, but many believe that he could seek a new challenge in order to give himself a better chance at finally claiming the Ballon d'Or trophy. He missed out on the award in the past two years, even though he was one of the strong favourites. A stint at Barcelona may just give his profile the lift it needs.

Regardless of any rumoured agreement, the fact remains that Barcelona can't afford to sign any big players as things stand. They will need to offload some high earners as well as agree pay cut arrangements with some of their veterans like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Furthermore, Barcelona are still trying to renew the contract of Ousmane Dembele and a number of young talents. The positive results in recent months have given the club hope that the players can be convinced to stay and help Xavi achieve his goals.