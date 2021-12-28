FC Barcelona may not be able to announce the signing of Ferran Torres just yet. The Spaniard arrived in Catalunya over the weekend and passed his medical on Monday, but it has now been reported that the paperwork for his transfer from Manchester City is still under review.

According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, all the finer details have not been ironed out and Barcelona will have to postpone their planned announcement of Ferran's signing which was originally scheduled for Monday.

The dotted lines have apparently not yet been signed, with both clubs still deep in the pages of the documents. As such, the announcement and presentation will have to be pushed back for a day or two at least.

Nevertheless, the report assures that the deal appears to be going through, and everyone is convinced that the transfer is still happening. In fact, the major cause of the delay is believed to be the bank holidays in England, and not necessarily any issues with the documents themselves.

The Premier League champions were initially reluctant to let go of the player, but Torres was determined to make the move, and a compromise was reached with the cash-strapped club, who somehow found a way to cough up the funds.

However, the first of four instalments for the 55 million euro fee won't be due until the summer, and by then the Blaugrana are hoping that they have sold some of their high earners. The Catalan giants are hoping that their upcoming campaigns will be profitable enough for them to be able to generate more cash to pay off the remainder of the fees, along with 10 million euros in add-ons which they have to pay under certain conditions.

Barcelona will owe City an additional 10 million if Torres wins the Ballon d'Or or the Golden Boot. Likewise, the fee will have to be paid if Barcelona wins the UEFA Champions League with their new signing playing a part in 70% of the games and if he is sold to another club in the future for a fee worth over 100 million euros.