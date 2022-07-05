Football Club Barcelona has told Memphis Depay that he will be sold this summer if any interested club meets their valuation of the player. The Dutch forward has just one year remaining on his deal, and the Catalan club has no intention of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Depay is well-liked by the coaches at Barcelona, and the forward is keen to remain at the Camp Nou in the long-term. However, Xavi is willing to offload him as he has new targets on his wanted list to bolster his forward line this summer.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been long-term targets for the Spanish giants, with talks underway with Bayern Munich and Leeds United respectively. Both forwards are keen to move to the Camp Nou this summer, but their current employers are playing hardball by demanding hefty transfer fees.

Depay will not be guaranteed a place in the playing squad if the aforementioned duo arrive, and Barcelona are keen to cash in on his value this summer. According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur has made enquiries as to his availability with a view to taking him to England this summer.

Barcelona are ready to accept offers over €20 million for the Netherlands international, with Spurs currently the only team making enquiries. The La Liga giants could also use Depay as part of a player-plus-cash deal to secure Xavi's other top targets.

Jules Kounde is high on the Barcelona manager's wanted list, but Barcelona are expected to struggle to meet Sevilla's €70 million price tag. The Andalusian club could be open to taking Depay as part of the deal, which will help the Catalan giants drive down the French defender's asking price.

Depay, however, is keen to remain at the Camp Nou and is said to be hurt by Xavi's decision to put him up for sale despite impressing last season. The Netherlands forward scored 12 goals in 27 games in La Liga as Barcelona finished second behind Real Madrid.

"I really want to be back in Barcelona and start again, I can't wait for that moment," Depay said when asked about his club future recently, as quoted on Football Espana. "But, I'm also going to relax with my feet in the sand somewhere, before I go back."