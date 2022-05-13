Barcelona's precarious financial situation will see them make a number of first-team stars available for transfer during the summer window. It will not only be players that have been deemed surplus to requirements but also regular first-team stars that have a considerable amount of value.

Frenkie de Jong is likely to be the most high profile departure, and Barcelona is ready to listen to offers for the Dutch midfielder. The former Ajax star has been a regular in the starting XI since joining the Catalan club in 2019, but has failed to recapture the form that saw him become one of the most in-demand players in Europe.

Xavi Hernandez is open to keeping him at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona feel his value will deteriorate if they hold on to him for one more year. De Jong continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe, mainly Manchester City and Manchester United in England.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that talks had been held with the Red Devils over a potential move in the summer. Incoming United boss Erik Ten Hag is keen to reunite with his former player, but their lack of Champions League football could be an obstacle for the Old Trafford club.

Barcelona will entertain suitable offers and according to Goal, a bid of around €50 million will bring them to the negotiating table. Moreover, the Catalan giants are said to be willing to accept a bid of €60 million to part with De Jong, despite paying €75 million to sign him from Ajax during the 2019 January transfer window.

The La Liga club's desperate need to slash their over-inflated wage bill is seeing them make necessary cuts to the first-team. The Netherlands international has a contract until the summer of 2026, which gives Barcelona the power when it comes to negotiating a suitable offer, and the funds are expected to go directly into strengthening the squad.

Apart from De Jong, Barcelona have also made the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Neto, Clement Lenglet, and Martin Braithwaite available for transfer this summer. Philippe Coutinho became the first major departure after he made his loan move to Aston Villa permanent on Thursday.