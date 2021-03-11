It looks like new Barcelona president Joan Laporta is prepared to bend over backwards to convince Lionel Messi to stay. Just days after winning the elections, reports have come out stating that the club has made an offer to one of Messi's closest friends, Sergio Aguero.

The Manchester City striker will be out of contract this summer, just like Messi. City manager Pep Guardiola does not appear to be convinced that he wants to give the player an offer for an extension, considering that he has only started in four matches this season so far.

Laporta appears to be making a move to unite the Argentine duo at the Camp Nou, claims the exclusive report from TYC Sports. Laporta wants to give Messi a new attacking partner, as it may be remembered that Messi was not pleased when the club allowed Neymar Jr. to leave for PSG in 2017, and was even more frustrated when they booted out his close friend, Luis Suarez last summer.

Suarez is now thriving with Atletico Madrid, who appear to be on track to beating Barcelona for this season's La Liga Santander title.

Laporta has made it clear during his campaign that it will be his priority to convince Messi to stay at the Camp Nou. There is no confirmation that the offer made to Aguero was particularly requested by Messi, or if it was entirely Laporta's idea.

Meanwhile, PSG, Inter Milan as well as several MLS clubs in the United States are reportedly interested in Aguero's services as well. Some of these contenders for the Argentine's signature may have more financial capability to make a lucrative offer. Barcelona is already struggling with finances, so they don't have much room to accommodate high demands.

If they are beaten to Aguero's signature, Laporta's plan may backfire and blow up in his face. Messi may end up even more frustrated if the club misses out on the signing. There is also the matter of Messi's contract itself. There will be a lot of financial analysis going on behind the scenes in Barcelona if they want to give Messi an offer that he can't refuse. Even if the actual value of his contract is not his main priority, it will be unlikely for him to accept anything lower than his current deal.