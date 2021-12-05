FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is not happy about his side's 1-0 loss against Real Betis on Saturday, claiming that they did not deserve to drop those crucial points. He believes that the Barcelona players put out an impressive performance especially in the second half, and they should have been able to give the Camp Nou crowd a victory.

"When we were at our best, the goal came on the counter," said Xavi, who was clearly lamenting the fact that the visitors took advantage of a weak defence even though Barcelona were being aggressive on the pitch. "You have to be more tactical. They shouldn't catch you [off guard] on the counter," said Xavi in hindsight.

The former midfielder was clearly smarting from the loss, which has now put his managerial stint in a shadow despite a fairly positive start. "It is too harsh a punishment for the game we have played. It is a defeat that hurts. At home. We were in good form, but that's how football is," said Xavi, who was clearly eager to please the home fans who welcomed him so warmly just a few weeks ago.

After spending most of his career as a midfielder at the Camp Nou, Xavi of all people knows that the Culers expect more. "This is the Barcelona we want, but we have to improve. We have to be tactically smarter."

The loss was the last thing they needed ahead of the big match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. It's a must-win fixture which could send them out of the competition or into the knockout stage. "On Wednesday there is another important match," added Xavi, as quoted by Marca.

"We can't permit [conceding] goals like the one we allowed in. We have been [together for] a short time, but it is a shame. We have to cheer up and get the team ready for Wednesday," he said.

Indeed, a loss against Bayern will put them in danger of losing out on millions in revenue for making it deep into the Champions League. This affects the club's future in more ways than is immediately obvious. With a smaller income, the club won't be able to have the cash required to reinforce their squad, making Xavi's rebuilding project a lot more difficult than he would like.