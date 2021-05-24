FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is convinced that he will be able to stay with the club until the end of his current contract which expires in 2022. He is already looking forward to helping the club rebuild towards a more competitive new season.

Barcelona ended their season with a victory against Eibar on Saturday, but no one in the club can really fully relax and enjoy their vacation. The summer transfer window is expected to see a lot of changes in the squad, and Koeman himself is not guaranteed to stay for another year.

According to Marca, club president Joan Laporta will have a meeting with the Dutchman later this week to discuss the latter's future with the Catalan side.

However, Koeman believes that he is part of the plan to make "Barcelona the team they once were."

"Players and staff, thank you for an eventful year. A season with the first trophy of a new era," he said on Twitter, making a reference to the club's future. The trophy that he is referring to of course, is the Copa del Rey.

Considering the situation at the start of the season, it was indeed a massive achievement to win the Copa del Rey and stay in the La Liga title race until the final week of competition. They fell short in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, but Koeman was able to prove that the team is still competitive.

Laporta still isn't entirely convinced if Koeman can lead the club to the new era, and a decision needs to be made as soon as possible. Whoever will be at the helm next season needs to be involved in the other transfer decisions if Laporta wants to make a seamless transition.

Koeman has made it clear that he wants Lionel Messi to stay, and this common goal may convince Laporta to give him another chance. Convincing Messi to sign a new contract, however, is a different challenge altogether.