Paris Saint-Germain is ready to pounce if nothing comes out of FC Barcelona's plans to renew Lionel Messi's contract. The season has already ended and the Catalan giants have not been able to make any solid progress in the negotiations with Messi's camp.

According to BBC Sport, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that PSG is keeping tabs on the situation. The final matchday of La Liga has passed for Barcelona, and Messi was not even in the squad that played against Eibar on Saturday.

Read more Lionel Messi has left Barcelona without signing a new contract

The 33-year-old Argentine has left the club without concluding talks about his future and is already concentrating on the upcoming Copa America. The fact that Barca president Joan Laporta has failed to tie down Messi before he took his summer break is something that PSG has taken note of. It is believed that Messi wants to know what the club is planning for the rest of the squad before he makes his own decision.

"Messi will monitor the next two weeks when big club decisions will be made," Balague said.

The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner had been clear about his desire to leave Barcelona in August 2020, and it remains to be seen if the new club management has changed his mind. The only thing that prevented his departure last year was his 700 million euro release clause, which is no longer valid this summer.

Manager Ronald Koeman had always been clear that Messi is in his plans for the future, but now his own job is on the line. If he is replaced, the identity of his successor may play a role in Messi's decision as well.

Messi played his last game for Barca at the Camp Nou last Sunday, in a loss against Celta Vigo that ended their La Liga Santander title hopes. Because Messi was left out of the Eibar match last night, his final match in a Barcelona shirt may turn out to be a disappointing memory.

"He will have to decide if he wants to be in the club for a couple more seasons as a rebuild is taking place or if he wants to help PSG to win Champions League titles," Balague said.

It will be a big decision for Messi, especially since he might need to accept a pay cut if he stays with Barcelona. The club is struggling financially, and they need to find a way to stay competitive while also cutting costs.

Several players might be sold this summer, and those names might also affect Messi's decision. Regardless of what Barcelona does, PSG can offer a lucrative package for Messi, and he will be playing alongside players that can potentially will big trophies. At this point, club loyalty and the fact that Messi's family do not want to leave the city may prove to be the biggest thing that Barcelona has got going for them.