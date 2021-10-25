There were some disturbing scenes at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening following FC Barcelona's 1-2 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. Manager Ronald Koeman was attacked by violent fans as he was trying to drive out of the club's home stadium.

There was a notable lack of security to protect the manager as he attempted to leave the Camp Nou following the big match. It was a disappointing result that was witnessed live by over 80 thousand spectators in Barcelona's home ground, and they all left fired up and angry, with many needing to vent their frustration out.

According to Marca, fans surrounded Koeman's car and many were chanting "out," angrily making it clear that they want the manager to be sacked. There were jeers and whistles as they pushed against the car, with one fan almost climbing up to the hood of the vehicle.

It was complete chaos and perhaps a lack of foresight on the club's part, considering the fact that they knew how worked up the fans have been all season. The lack of security was disappointing, but it was still no excuse for the fans' deplorable behaviour.

The club immediately took to social media to condemn the incident, promising to raise the security in hindsight. "FC Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

There is no update on Koeman's condition, nor if anyone was hurt in the chaos or if arrests were made.

Real Madrid took the crucial victory thanks to goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez, with Barcelona's Ansu Fati silenced all evening. It was newcomer Sergio Aguero who scored the consolation goal for the hosts, but it was still a loss and a bitter pill to swallow for the Culers.