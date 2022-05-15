Despite positive developments in recent weeks, FC Barcelona are yet to finalise a contract extension agreement with Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's future remains in doubt, and with the season about to come to an end, it has now been revealed that German giants Bayern Munich may be preparing to snatch the player away from the Catalans.

Dembele's contract with Barcelona expires in less than a month and a half, with several teams across Europe awaiting the outcome of the latest round of talks between the player and the club. Back in January, it was believed that Dembele may have already reached a pre-contract agreement with another club after talks fell through with the Blaugrana. However, that does not seem to be the case as he is still open to staying with the club.

Manager Xavi Hernandez continued to show confidence in Dembele after the winter, leading the club to reopen talks in April. However, despite meetings between Barcelona executives and agent Moussa Sissoko, no agreement has been reached until now.

According to Marca, talks have already been opened between Sissoko and the Bavarian side. This move has been accelerated by the fact that their prolific striker, Robert Lewandowski, has announced his intention to seek pastures new this summer.

Bayern are shopping around, and are also considering the likes of Sadio Mane, Sebastien Haller and Joao Felix to reinforce their attack. However, with Dembele potentially leaving as a free agent, he is ripe for the picking compared to the other options. On top of that, with Barcelona's current financial situation, it won't be difficult for Bayern to lay down a better offer.

Xavi made it clear that he wants Dembele to stay, but if they face competition from Bayern among others, the Catalans may not be able to compete financially.