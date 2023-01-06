Football Club Barcelona's €100m rated winger, Ousmane Dembele, wants to stay at the Camp Nou despite links to Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger has recently found his best form for the Catalan club since his high profile €145 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele came close to leaving Barcelona in January last year before agreeing to a new two-year deal to remain in the Catalan capital. Xavi fought for the club to reopen talks with the forward after they had put him on the transfer list. It is clear that the Spanish coach values his unique talent on the wings.

The 25-year-old has become a mainstay in Xavi's starting XI since signing his new deal, and has started the 2022-23 campaign in fine form. Dembele has scored six goals and assisted a further seven in 22 games in all competitions.

The France international's form has again alerted Europe's top clubs, with PSG keen to take him back to his homeland. The Ligue 1 giants see Dembele as the ideal replacement for Neymar, who is expected to leave Paris in the summer following his alleged falling out with the club's talisman, Kylian Mbappe.

PSG believe they can sign Dembele for €50 million, but Barcelona are adamant that any interested suitor will have to pay at least €100 million to land him. Dembele, however, remains committed to the project at Camp Nou and revealed that he values the trust the club and manager have placed in him.

"I've signed a new deal with Barcelona just few months ago. I'm happy here and I want to keep going with Barça," Dembele told Eleven Sports.

"Paris? No, I feel good at Barça. Xavi and the board trust me. I'm happy with their faith in me," the 2018 World Cup winner added.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still swimming in debt and are looking for ways to generate income which allow them to enter the transfer market. The Catalans are not expected to make any moves in January, but they are likely to be active in the summer if they can raise €26 million before then.

"At this moment, to be able to sign with the 1:1 rule, we would have to obtain an income of €26m," Laporta said. "This is the amount that has been attributed to us as losses after the elimination of the Champions League."