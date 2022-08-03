Robert Lewandowski forced his way out of Bayern Munich earlier this summer to join La Liga side FC Barcelona. He immediately joined his new teammates in their pre-season tour of the United States, and has only just had a chance to return to Germany to bid his former club goodbye. While there, he admitted that his exit was "sad and difficult."

The Polish striker went from his summer vacation straight to the United States to link up with the Barcelona squad. He played three games without scoring a single goal, but manager Xavi Hernandez is optimistic that Europe's top scorer can find his groove again very soon.

In the meantime, upon the squad's return to Europe, Lewandowski took the opportunity to return to Munich where he officially closed his chapter with the Bundesliga champions. He visited club facilities and bid farewell to employees who had been with him throughout his very successful eight-year stint with the club.

He still had a year left in his contract when he decided to force a move to Barcelona. This caused a lot of friction with the German side, and Lewandowski admitted that things were not easy for him as well. "I will always be grateful for what I won and experienced here. I have thanked everyone for what they did for me and given them gifts. It was emotional and difficult," he told Sky Sports.

Read more Barcelona manager defends scoreless striker amid Bayern feud

Despite what transpired and the still ongoing war of words, he did not fail to mention all the success he enjoyed with Bayern Munich. "The last few weeks were difficult for everyone, but I will never forget what I had here and I thank the fans for their support," he said, adding: "Now I can leave with a clear conscience."

Speaking of fans, some of the club's supporters were clearly unhappy with the Polish star's decision to join FC Barcelona. In a video shared by Marca, Lewandowski was seen driving away from the club offices. He waved goodbye to some fans, and they could be heard shouting "Hala Madrid!" which is of course the battle cry of Barcelona's biggest rivals, Real Madrid.