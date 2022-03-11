Barcelona may have signed three forwards during the January transfer window, but they did not complete all their intended transfer business. The Catalans were desperate to sign a left-back as cover for Jordi Alba, but were unable to do so.

Xavi has made strengthening his back line a priority for the summer, and bringing in cover at left-back remains top of the shopping list. A number of players were being monitored since last summer, but Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo looks to be the favourite now, with Barcelona ready to bring back the La Masia graduate to the Camp Nou.

The La Liga giants were linked with the former Spain U21 international last summer, but were unable to complete the deal. According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Barcelona are likely to reignite their interest this summer when he could be available for a bargain fee owing to his contract situation.

Grimaldo will have just one year remaining on his deal at the end of the ongoing campaign. The Spaniard has refused Benfica's new offer and the Portuguese club's need to reduce their wage bill will see them cash in on their left-back, who could be available for a fee of around €10-€15 million.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for the Primeira Liga giants this season. Grimaldo has made 23 starts in the league, contributing five goals and as many assists. The former Spain youth international's ability to contribute in attack is likely to suit the style of play Xavi is trying to implement in the Catalan capital.

Grimaldo is not the only target on Barcelona's radar with Valencia's Jose Gaya also being monitored. The Spain international was sporting director Matheu Alemany's first choice, but Gaya is expected to agree a new deal with Valencia in the coming weeks, making him unattainable owing to the financial implications involved.