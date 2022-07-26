Football Club Barcelona have one of the best forward lines in Europe following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha from Bayern Munich and Leeds United respectively. Xavi Hernandez has been forced to make sacrifices to make room for the duo, and Memphis Depay is set to be one of the casualties.

The Netherlands international arrived on a free transfer from Lyon last summer. Depay did well, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances, but his game time is expected to be massively reduced this upcoming campaign owing to the high profile reinforcements.

Xavi values the player, and it was initially expected that he will be retained to provide cover. However, according to AS, after a face-to-face meeting with Depay, the Spanish coach has asked him to seek a move away from the Camp Nou this summer.

Depay is not only behind Lewandowski and Raphinha in the pecking order. The Dutch attacker also has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to contend with for a place in the playing squad.

Barcelona have made the former Manchester United forward available for transfer and are willing to accept an offer of around €20 million to sanction the move. Xavi is urging Depay to find a new home, which will also help the club free up space on the wage bill.

Moreover, the Catalan giants are keen to hand the number nine jersey, currently in Depay's possession, to star signing Lewandowski. The Poland international, who is Europe's top marksman, has worn the iconic number throughout his career with Bayern, and is keen to wear it for his new employers.

Depay will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave Barcelona. The Dutch forward has already been courted by Tottenham Hotspur, but the north London club have thus far been unwilling to meet the La Liga club's €20 million valuation of the player.

Juventus are also monitoring the situation and could enter the race in the coming days. According to Sport, the latest entrant into the race is Newcastle United, who are said to be ready to meet Barcelona's valuation and take the wide forward to Tyneside this summer.

Depay, however, is expected to reject a move to Newcastle having already rejected Spurs' advances. The Dutchman is expected to assess his options and join a club that offers him a suitable long-term project while competing at the highest level.