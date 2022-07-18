Football Club Barcelona have made their decision on the future of Memphis Depay, who joined the club on a free transfer last summer. The Netherlands international is part of a strong forward contingent at the Catalan club following their acquisitions of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The 28-year-old had a solid debut campaign at the Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Depay also showed his versatility after playing both in his preferred left-wing position and as a number nine.

Depay is expected to have a reduced role within the first-team squad owing to a deep bench. Apart from Depay, the Spanish coach has Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as his forwards, and the club recently added Lewandowski and Raphinha for a combined €120 million.

Despite regular game time looking bleak, the former Manchester United forward is not seeking a move away from the Camp Nou. Depay has travelled with the Catalan giants on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Moreover, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are also not intent on forcing him out of the club this summer. The club have left it up to the player to decide whether to stay or leave after recent talks with the player and his representatives.

Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions. 👀🔴🇳🇱 #FCB



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

Depay will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Catalan capital this summer. Tottenham Hotspur have been installed as the favourites, having already made enquiries with regards to his availability.

Barcelona are willing to accept a fee of around €20 million for the Dutch forward. The Premier League side are readying an offer, but are currently only willing to fork out around €17 million. However, it will depend on the player if he pushes for a move to the north London club.

As it stands, Depay is expected to stay with Barcelona and fight for his place in the first-team. The Dutchman has just one-year remaining on his contract and Barcelona have not made a move to tie him down on a long-term deal just yet, which will allow interested suitors to sign him for a relatively low fee.