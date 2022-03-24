Cesar Azpilicueta has been among players on top of Barcelona's wanted list with Xavi Hernandez keen to bring the veteran defender to the Camp Nou. The Chelsea skipper's current contract expires at the end of the season, and he could leave the Blues on a free transfer in the summer.

Barcelona have already approached Azpilicueta's representatives with an offer, and are only waiting on the defender's decision. The Spain international has thus far refused to react to the speculation surrounding his future, simply stating that any decision will be made once the ongoing campaign reaches its conclusion.

"This is not the time or place to talk about the future," Azpilicueta said, as quoted by Goal. "If there's one thing we've learned from the pandemic and with Chelsea's current situation it's that we have to live the day to day, live the moment. Now is the time to focus on the selection."

Xavi wants Azpilicueta as one of the leaders of his back line ahead of next season. Barcelona have already landed Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, with the Dane expected join when his contract expires in the summer.

Barcelona are now focusing their attention on the Chelsea captain with three months left to run on his contract. The Catalan giants have already made a two-year offer to the Spaniard with an option to extend for a further year.

Chelsea, however, are desperate to hold on to the veteran right-back, who can also play as a right sided central defender. The Blues have inserted a clause in his contract wherein they can extend his deal by a further year, and they are expected to exercise their right to do so in the summer.

The sanctions currently imposed on the English club has seen them banned from offering new deals to players at the end of their current contracts. It could see them lose a number of players including three first-team defenders - Christensen, Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger for nothing in the summer.