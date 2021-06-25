Barcelona are looking for ways to reduce their wage bill this summer, and are open to allowing a number of first-team stars to depart the Camp Nou. Jordi Alba is said to among them with Inter Milan showing interest in the left-back.

The Catalan club have opened the door for a potential player exchange, with Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni moving in the opposite direction. Alba, however, has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer with three years still remaining on his current deal.

Alba has been a key player for the La Liga giants but with Barcelona looking to slash their wage bill, he has been earmarked as a potential departure. Inter are the first team to show interest in the 2012 European Championship winner as they look for reinforcements on the left side following the departure of Ashley Young to Aston Villa in England.

According to ESPN, the Serie A club are also strapped for cash this summer and can only pull off the deal if a player exchange is involved. Barcelona are admirers of Bastoni and will accept him as part of the deal to take Alba to Milan.

People close to the Spain international have indicated that he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou this summer. But with the La Liga outfit desperate to bring down their spending, Alba, who is one of their highest earners, could be put on the chopping block.

Barcelona have been warned about their spending by the La Liga president, especially if they want to re-sign Lionel Messi. The club are expected to again approach senior players to take a further pay cut to their salaries going forward. Gerard Pique has agreed to reduce his wages, while Messi is also said to have accepted a pay cut.

The La Liga giants are looking to offload a number of first-team stars with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic all up for grabs this summer. Barcelona have signed four players thus far - Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay - and are hoping to make further additions before the end of the transfer window.