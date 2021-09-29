Atletico Madrid won their second Group Stage match in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday. It was not a convincing victory, but they will be happy to bring home three points especially after only managing a draw against Porto in their opening game. Interestingly, the match was saved by goals from the two FC Barcelona rejects who now play for Atletico.

Manager Diego Simeone had been receiving a significant amount of criticism for putting his faith behind the returning Antoine Griezmann. The reigning La Liga title holders have had a slow start to the campaign, sitting only in fourth place in the league table. Nevertheless, Simeone was vindicated when Griezmann found the equaliser for Atletico in the 84th minute after coming off the bench.

With momentum on their side, Atletico continued to pile on the pressure against the hosts. They managed to pick up a penalty in the 93rd minute, which had to be confirmed by VAR. Luis Suarez eventually took the spot kick at 90+7 to calmly score the late winner.

Milan were also determined to win at home at the San Siro, especially after losing their opening match 3-2 against Liverpool at Anfield two weeks ago. It looked like they were going to put one over the Spanish side after Rafael Leao gave then an early lead in the 20th minute. However, the night ended in heartbreak for the Italians. Atletico were not able to respond immediately despite bringing Milan down to ten men after just half an hour, but the two ex-Barcelona players saved the day.

This is Griezmann's first goal since returning to Atletico Madrid in a last minute move from Barcelona in the closing hours of the summer transfer window. He is only technically out on loan, but the deal is meant to be made permanent next season, with Barcelona looking to permanently relieve themselves of the Frenchman's wages.