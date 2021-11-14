FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is not a patient man. Just days after assuming his new role at the helm of his boyhood club, he has already made a number of major changes. Notably, he brought back former teammate Dani Alves to provide experience and reinforcements at the back line. Furthermore, he is reportedly planning on raiding Chelsea for up to three acquisitions in January.

38-year-old Alves is a surprise new addition to Xavi's squad, with the player making a homecoming five years after leaving the club. Many more changes are expected in the coming weeks, with some new rules also being implemented in the dressing room and during training.

Apart from Alves, former Barcelona player Thiago Alcantara is also being touted for a comeback. The top transfer target is believed to be Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, but the Blaugrana are now also targeting players from Premier League leaders Chelsea. According to AS, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic may be approached in January, with the Catalans hopeful that the players will be open to a move.

At the moment, all three are failing to lock down regular playing time in Thomas Tuchel's lineup, and the Blaugrana are ready to pounce albeit with conservative offers.

Tuchel has an abundance of options on the attack, while Xavi is plagued with injury troubles and lack of options due to the club's financial crisis. Even just one addition will make a huge difference, but Barcelona seem to be willing to go all-out for all three.

Moroccan winger Ziyech was previously targeted by Barcelona, and they are keen to make a play for him again when the winter transfer window opens. However, they might have to fight off Borussia Dortmund for the former Ajax man's signature.

21-year-old Hudson-Odoi is a young talent that can add to Barcelona's project of ushering in a new era, one that is currently also being done in tandem with the return of veterans. However, another German club, Bayern Munich, are also eyeing the player.

Pulisic is enjoying more playing time at Chelsea when fit compared to the other two, Barcelona are not likely going to be able a straight transfer for the American.