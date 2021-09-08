FC Barcelona have successfully slashed upwards of 145 million euros off this season's wage bill thanks to a number of last-minute exits in the closing days of the summer transfer window. Apart from that, Samuel Umtiti is the latest first team high-earner to agree to a substantial pay cut moving forward.

Just before the 2021/22 La Liga Santander season kicked off last month, Gerard Pique agreed to a 50% pay reduction that allowed the club to register their new signings. Shortly after, the club's other captains followed his lead. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto all agreed to salary deductions and revised contracts, helping the club get within the salary cap dictated by La Liga.

The Catalan giants managed to successfully ship Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid, essentially freeing themselves of the club's highest earner. Now, Marca reports that Samuel Umtiti has also agreed to a lower salary package.

The Frenchman was one of the players who were expected to leave over the summer, owing to the fact that he did not figure much in Ronald Koeman's squad last season due to injury troubles. He is also one of the club's top earners, placing a target firmly on his back.

However, earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that Umtiti had a tense meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. He reportedly asked for another chance to prove himself this season, and the president not only agreed, he has also asked Koeman to give the centre-back sufficient minutes.

Following that conversation, it has now been revealed that Umtiti has agreed to a pay cut. It was expected, seeing how the club has been working hard to balance their books this summer. The fact is, apart from the inflated wages, there are still numerous issues that need to be dealt with in order to regain the club's financial health.

The players are doing their part, with most of them showing that they are committed to fighting for the badge even with reduced wages. New president Joan Laporta has to do what it takes to dig Barcelona out of a 1.3 billion euro debt, and that will come with numerous sacrifices across the organization.