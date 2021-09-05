At the start of the summer transfer window, FC Barcelona were clear that they had a long list of players that were for up sale. Samuel Umtiti was on that list, but it has now been revealed that he pleaded his case in front of Barcelona president Joan Laporta and asked for another chance to prove himself.

According to Spanish publication Marca, a "tense" meeting took place between the Frenchman and the club president, where the 27-year-old was informed that the club will be looking for a new home for him this season. This is a decision that is backed by the fact that the centre-back has no been able to make valuable contributions to the club as of late, having spent much of his time on the bench or sidelined due to injury.

However, the report claims that Umtiti became extremely emotional and was brought to tears after he asked Laporta for another chance. The player believed that the club's medical staff had to take some of the blame for the delay in his recovery.

Luckily for him, Laporta listened and agreed to include him in the club's plans for the 2021/22 season. Of course, the entire matter will also have to be discussed with manager Ronald Koeman, who will be making the decisions when it comes to the lineup.

Umtiti was not able to hold back his emotions while sitting through the meeting that could seal his fate. For now, he remains at the Camp Nou, and he will at least have a few more months to prove himself.

On the other hand, other former teammates were not as lucky. Emerson Royal was suddenly shipped off to England to join Tottenham, even though he had just arrived earlier in the summer. Likewise, Miralem Pjanic was sent off on loan to Besiktas even after he reportedly accepted a 60% salary deduction.

Barcelona wanted to generate funds, and his tears aside, perhaps the real reason Umtiti was allowed to stay was because Barcelona did not receive a satisfactory offer. Because of his recent injury problems, the club could not have been able to attract many suitors who were willing to pay big bucks.