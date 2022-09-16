There is no doubt that young midfielder Gavi is going to be a big part of FC Barcelona's future. The Catalan giants recently confirmed his contract renewal for the next four seasons, and they celebrated by inviting fans to come for an autograph session with the 18-year-old at the official Barca store located at the Camp Nou.

Interestingly, as fans filed past to get their merchandise signed and to take photos with the promising young star, a small candid moment was caught by cameras. A young woman was seen handing a small piece of paper to the footballer, which he quickly read and placed on his lap. He kept calm but looked a little flustered as he almost dropped the paper on the floor.

📍Tras firmar su renovación, Gavi está en la tienda del Camp Nou para atender a los aficionados del Barça.



🎥 @mas_que_pelotas pic.twitter.com/ifGGZex01u — Nacho Jiménez (@NachoJP_) September 15, 2022

The young woman then stood beside him and posed for a photo before walking away. Of course, no one can prove what is in the piece of paper, but Spanish media believe that it could be the fan's phone number.

With his popularity soaring, fans have started to become more interested in Gavi's personal life. It is unknown if he is in a relationship, but if he is, the small moment with the fan may not go down well.

Earlier this year, Gavi's family was also embroiled in a small controversy after his mother was dragged into the breakup of his more senior teammate Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira. Tabloids claimed that Pique may have been having an affair with Gavi's mother, which was later denied by all parties and eventually debunked.

Nevertheless, club president Joan Laporta will surely want the focus to return to the teenager's talents on the pitch and away from his personal life. He called Gavi's renewal a "historic day for the club," as he continues to lock down younger assets like Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Gavi is another product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, and it has become part of the club's long term strategy to protect the value of their budding assets.