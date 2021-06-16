Barcelona are bracing themselves for a busy summer transfer window with the club anticipating a number of moves in the coming weeks.

The Catalan club have been hit financially by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and have made no secret that they are looking to offload players in order to raise capital. Barcelona are ready to sanction a number of departures with at least seven players expected to leave.

According to ESPN, the process of reducing the club's wage bill and raising funds to help manager Ronald Koeman is already underway. American winger Konrad de la Fuente and Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo are expected to be the first out of the door at the Camp Nou.

De la Fuente is close to joining Ligue 1 side Marseille with Barcelona hoping to receive a fee of around €5 million (£4.2m) from the French club for the American forward. Todibo, on the other hand, will make his loan move to Nice permanent.

The French defender spent last season with the Ligue 1 club and will join them on a permanent transfer for €8.5 million (£7.3m) plus addons. Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo is also in active talks about leaving the club, with clubs across England and Italy showing interest in the Spain U21 international.

Apart from the three peripheral players, Barcelona have made a number of first-team players available for transfer. Goalkeeper Neto, center-back Samuel Umtiti, midfielder Philippe Coutinho and forward Martin Braithwaite are the players Barcelona are hoping will find new homes this summer.

Among the quartet, Brazil international Coutinho has generated the most interest from clubs in England. The midfielder's former manager, Brendan Rodgers, who is currently in charge at Leicester City is keen for a reunion. The 2021 FA Cup winners have made inquiries but are yet to formalise their interest with an offer.

In terms of incomings, the La Liga club have already added striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia on free transfers while Emerson Royal will arrive from Real Betis after Barcelona activated their €9 million buyback clause for the right-back. Memphis Depay is expected to be their fourth signing of the summer with the Dutchman having agreed a deal to move from Lyon when his contract expires later this month.