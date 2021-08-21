FC Barcelona have for all intents and purposes, largely failed in their bid to balance their books this summer. Not only have they been unable to offload most of their high earners, they also failed to re-sign Lionel Messi as a result. The problem has trickled all the way down the organisation, and Ilaix Moriba is one of the players that had been most affected.

The young midfielder broke into the first team last season, with manager Ronald Koeman bringing him up from the youth system. However, after failing to agree on a contract extension, Barcelona now appear to be ready to ship Moriba off to Germany to join RB Leipzig.

The La Masia graduate appeared to be on his way to a promising Barcelona career after Koeman gave him opportunities last season, but the club have been unable to make a contract offer that the player and his agents feel are adequate.

Barcelona have been struggling financially, and they are unable to make a more lucrative offer at this time. Moriba has attracted interest outside of the Camp Nou, and he knows that other clubs are able to offer much more than what the Blaugrana have placed on the table.

According to Marca, RB Leipzig have reached out to Barcelona's technical department and are keen on making an initial informal offer. Barcelona are looking for at least 15 million euros in order to let go of the budding player.

However, with Moriba currently exiled out of the first team and even the B team, the club is eager to find a solution. The player and his agents have already rejected the club's renewal offer, and both parties have refused to budge. They best option now is to look for a buyer elsewhere, and RB Leipzig might put an end to the standoff.

Barcelona are also scrambling to finalise exit deals for both Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic, with only 10 days left in the summer transfer window. If they succeed, they will give themselves more breathing room to start getting their finances in order.