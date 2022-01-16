Last summer, FC Barcelona were not very successful in their bid to sell players who were deemed surplus to requirements. Instead they had to give up big assets like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. They are hoping to have a better transfer season this winter, and Premier League side Chelsea may have started the ball rolling.

According to a Football Espana, multiple news outlets are reporting that The Blues have made a 40 million euro offer for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. However, Barcelona have placed a value of at least 60 million euros on the Dutchman, and it remains to be seen how much they are willing to compromise.

Over the summer, Barcelona held on to players who received offers that were way below their valuation, and this winter may be no different. De Jong arrived at the Camp Nou back in 2019 from Ajax amid high expectations, but has not managed to cement his place in the squad.

Barcelona's midfield is currently filled with young talents like Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, and with the young guns all being offered long-term deals, the club will find it ideal to generate some cash from de Jong's departure.

With his salary off the books plus transfer fees, Xavi will be able to have more room to pick out his preferred targets. The player-turned-manager wants to reinforce his squad, and is looking for an attacker. He had his eye on Juventus forward Alvaro Morata, but Juventus are not willing to let go of the Spaniard unless they have a suitable replacement.

If Barcelona manage to sell the 24-year-old, they will be able to compete with other clubs who are also on the market for new players this winter and beyond. However, they will likely push for at least €60 million.

Apart from Chelsea, German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation. Xavi however, seems to still have some trust in the player, and if they can't get the right price, the Blaugrana may still opt to keep him instead of selling for a bargain.