FC Barcelona executives have listened to the voice of the people. Fans have been clamoring for the renewal of Ousmane Dembele's contract in recent weeks, and the club has now set up a meeting with the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco.

Talks between the two sides fell apart late last year, and it had been clear during the winter transfer window that the club wanted to offload the Frenchman. However, they were unsuccessful due to the fact that all the interested clubs wanted to wait until Dembele becomes a free agent at the end of the current season.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez made it clear that he wanted Dembele to stay, and despite the collapse of renewal talks, he decided to incorporate the player in his squad for as long as he is with Barcelona. This decision resulted in a renaissance for the Frenchman, who recently received a standing ovation from the Culers for his performance on the pitch.

Club president Joan Laporta has decided to reopen talks with the player, and Barcelona CEO Mateu Alemany is believed to be representing the club in the meeting with Sissoko in Morocco this week. Barcelona still have their hands tied of course, with their financial problems giving them limited breathing room to adjust their offer. As such, they will reopen talks with the hope that Dembele's camp will reconsider their earlier demands.

After the club spent a significant amount on the acquisition of Ferran Torres from Manchester City back in December, it is believed that Dembele thinks he should be offered more to convince him to stay. However, the club did not budge. Now, it remains to be seen if they will find a solution.

While speaking about the player in a press conference quoted by Marca, Xavi only has positive comments about the 24-year-old. "He looks very happy and very involved. For the way I want to play, he is good."

The former Barcelona midfielder confirmed that he is still happy to keep Dembele in his ambitious plans for the club's future. Alemany however, made it clear that it is up to the player to reconsider his previous stance. "If he adapts to our terms, he could stay with us," he said.

The fact is, Dembele's renewal may put in jeopardy some of the club's other transfer plans. They had already been targeting Raphinha from Leeds, plus a permanent move for Adama Traore with the assumption that they would soon be free of Dembele's wages. If he renews, they will need to make new adjustments.