Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona after two decades, and ever since his departure earlier this summer, the question has been asked about who will be brave enough to inherit his number 10 shirt. Now, the club has announced that the number will go to teenager Ansu Fati, who will return to the squad as the first player to wear the No.10 after the club legend.

Of course, donning the number 10 shirt comes with a massive responsibility. The player will be seen as Messi's heir apparent, and with that comes immense pressure. However, the 18-year-old accepted the challenge even after more established names in the squad refused to take it.

Upon Messi's departure, Barcelona captain Gerard Pique said that he had asked new signing Sergio Aguero to take the number. He seemed to be the natural choice, owing to the fact that he wore the number for many years during his time with both Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. Not only that, he and Messi are close childhood friends, and it would seem like a good way to pass the torch. However, the Argentine opted for the number 19 instead.

Philippe Coutinho was then touted as the next possible player to wear the No.10 shirt, after it became clear that he would be staying with Barcelona this season. However, the Brazilian also let go of the opportunity and stuck to the number 14.

Whether he inherited it out of necessity or complete willingness, Fati looked absolutely happy to wear his new Barcelona kit as seen in a video shared by the club.

More than anything though, Fati will be very happy to finally be on his way back to competitive action. The young player had a breakthrough season last year, but unfortunately picked up a knee injury in November. He has since needed four surgeries to fix the issue and the complications that came with it.

Last week, reports emerged that his latest surgery appears to have finally done the trick, and he will slowly be re-introduced to the squad after the international break.