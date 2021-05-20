FC Barcelona is under enormous pressure, as the club runs out of time to get Lionel Messi to sign a new contract. The captain's current deal expires on June 30, but the club has not been able to present him with a solid offer until now.

On top of that, there is also some doubt on the fate of manager Ronald Koeman. His future was placed in jeopardy after the club suffered a dip in form at the tail end of the season as they were fighting for the La Liga Santander title. Koeman has had his ups and downs, and it remains unclear if he has done enough to hold on to his post.

New president Joan Laporta has been determined to convince Messi to stay, but he has a lot to do to make that happen. First of all, he needs to generate funds not only to pay Messi, but also to freshen up the squad.

The need for cash has probably been the driving force behind reports stating that Antoine Griezmann has been put up for sale. The Frenchman has made valuable contributions to the club this season, making it a surprise that they are willing to release him. The only explanation could be the fact that he can bring in some revenue, and Sergio Aguero is ready to come in to take his place.

Apart from Griezmann, other players may see the door this summer. The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Junior Firpo, Matheus Fernandes and Martin Braithwaite are on the chopping block.

The sale of these players will surely generate funds, and taking their high wages off Barcelona's annual expenditure list could help ease the financial strain. Even some of Barcelona's most iconic veterans, with the exception of Messi, are reportedly not safe.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will likely stay, but it is unclear how important they will be as Barcelona looks toward the future. Laporta will want to sign young blood, but even those with mere potential will come with considerable price tags.

It remains to be seen how well Laporta can juggle his priorities this summer.