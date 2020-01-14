FC Barcelona has sacked Ernesto Valverde from his coaching position and appointed former Real Betis manager Quique Setien.

The 55-year-old Spaniard helped the Catalans win two successive La Liga titles and this season, they are leading the table based on goal difference.

However, the Catalan side has recently showcased a series of unconvincing displays under Valverde's coaching. Last season, Barcelona failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final despite winning the first leg of their semi-final 3-0, against Liverpool.

Setien, on the other hand, has led Betis to their highest rank in La Liga since 2005. The 61-year-old also helped his club reach the last four of the Copa del Rey before quitting in May, last year.

As per reports, Setien has agreed to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with Barca and is expected to be presented before the media on Tuesday afternoon.

In an official statement, Barca announced that they have reached an agreement with Valverde regarding the termination of his contract. According to BBC, the defending La Liga champions have thanked their former coach "for his professionalism, his commitment, his dedication and his always positive treatment towards all that make up the Barca family."

Valverde seemed to have been under pressure since the end of the last season, after their surprising defeat in the Champions League semi-final. The club also lost the Copa del Rey final against Valencia. These two defeats seemed tough for the club supporters to cope with.

Although Valverde guided the Catalan brigade to the top of the points table in this season's league, his tactics were questioned. Things became much more serious after the club lost 2-3 to Atletico Madrid in their Spanish Supercup semi-final last week in Saudi Arabia. Barca was leading 2-1 until the 80th minute. However, two tactical mistakes within the next 7 minutes cost them their spot in the final.

Even superstar Lionel Messi seemed disappointed with his club's recent performances and reportedly, he had demanded Valverde's exit following the Super Cup failure.

Barcelona's away form has been impacted severely over the last year, as they have lost against Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante and drawn against Osasuna, Real Sociedad, and Espanyol; all in away games.

It is clear that the Barcelona authorities want to rebuild their champion team. And for that to happen, the club needs to win away games as well, something which was missing during Valverde's tenure.