Head coach Quique Setien is the first casualty of a major culling operation at FC Barcelona. The club is set to make major changes after a disappointing season that ended in a humiliating 2-8 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich at the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Barcelona player and current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is reportedly set to be announced as Setien's replacement. Koeman has a good relationship with the club, after having played there back in 1989-1995.

FC Barcelona has been in crisis all season, with Setien himself having just been appointed in January. He was in charge of only 25 matches before eventually being booted out. His appointment and the sacking of former manager Ernesto Valverde caused a major controversy when club captain Lionel Messi spoke up against the decision.

The club's troubles continued as they failed to defend their Spanish La Liga title against Real Madrid. They went into the coronavirus lockdown on top of the league table, but a poor performance at the restart handed the title to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Just weeks after losing La Liga, they were completely destroyed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The 2-8 scoreline was an embarrassment to say the least. As soon as the match was over, it was clear that Setien will be seeing the door.

Apart from the manager, it has also been reported that most of the squad has been put up for sale. Veteran defender Gerard Pique has volunteered to leave if that is what's best for the club. Lionel Messi has kept mostly quiet, but rumours are also swirling about his possible departure. Premier League side Manchester City is being touted as a possible destination for the Argentine superstar.

With most clubs taking a major financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, not many big names are expected to move around during the summer transfer window. The 2020-21 season is set to begin next month, and it remains to be seen what will happen once the dust settles.